"Pepe i Melek na tropie"
Robert Romanowicz


"Pepe i Melek na tropie"

Written by Grażyna Lutosławska
Illustrated by Robert Romanowicz
Published in Poland by Warstwy

The fairy tale "Pepe and Melek on the trail" in the sound edition premiered on the Polish Radio Lublin.

Fonts: Freya, Croissant One
Papier: Olin Regular Natural White 120 + 150 g/m2 | Antalis

Wrocław 2019
In recent months these pencils have become my best friends :)
All illustrations in this book were drawn with pencils.
91 of illustrations.


