Tools
GIMP
Scissors
Adhesive/Glue
Paper
Cats and Dogs IV
Lola Dupre
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
2/5/2020
Cats and Dogs IV
Continued explorations of
canine and feline portraiture
Part I on Behance
Part II on Behance
Part III on Behance
Edwin
, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Ben
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Keith
, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Patch, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
Moogle
, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Nibbles, 8.2 x 11.6 inches, Photo Gordon R Carmichael
Izzy
, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Darwin, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Aibo ERS-110 with modifications
8.2 x 11.6 inches
Cats and Dogs IV
Published:
February 3rd 2020
Lola Dupre
Cats and Dogs IV
Paper collage cat and dog portraits
Published:
February 3rd 2020
Tools
GIMP
Scissors
Adhesive/Glue
Paper
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Fine Arts
,
cats
dogs
feline
canine
Portraiture
portraits
collage
paper collage
art
collage art
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
