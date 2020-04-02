In Beyond Matter, Van Veluw works with clay for the first time, a material that has to be worked entirely by hand. This gives the sculptures an authentic, coarse and organic character. The carefully constructed shapes and patterns exude a timeless character. The work, as such, embodies a story of the past, the present and the future.



The floor, walls and ceiling of the installation are made of glass. Behind it, the entire setting is composed of an organic relief that is interspersed with what appear to be sacral patterns and shapes, exhibited as if they were the remains of a mysterious cult.

With its industrial steel-and-glass structure, the installation also explicitly refers to modernist architecture. The clean and minimalist formal approach of the cube contrasts starkly with the handcrafted, richly ornamented and seemingly timeworn character of the sacral-looking artifacts displayed behind and underneath the glass.



