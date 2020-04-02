Kamchatka: to the abyss of the Earth
Isabella Tabacchi
Kamchatka
 to the abyss of the Earth
Last summer I visited the Kamchatka peninsula, a land in the far east of Russia. My purpose was to discover a natural scenery that, except for some little towns and the city Petropavlovsk-Kamčatskij, is totally made of pristine nature, forests and huge volcanoes. The nature of Kamchatka is still mostly unknown, it's really dangerous and it changes continuously, so I explored the peninsula with the help of two local guides. The thing that impressed me the most is the contrast between the colors of life, of the trees, the flowers, the forests and the shades of death, of the volcanoes, of the ash. 
This serie tells also about the strange natural phenomena and elements that can be found in the exploration of this land.
Isabella Tabacchi

