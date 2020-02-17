BLOC is an independent blockchain studio that designs and develops digital infraestructures with the aim of making a positive global impact through generating meaningful change in society. The main brand is divided into 3 sub brands: consultancy, labs and products, all offering solutions using blockchain.





Our graphic solution comes from the principle of blockchain, a data structure in which each block of information is chained to the previous one, therefore all depend on each other to function, which in a way, is a metaphor for how humanity works. We use the dot as the main element of the brand, representing a block of information that is reliant on the others. Highlighted dots refer to the people who stand out, who are redefining and breaking the grid; creating new connections, partnerships, products, solutions and formations.





This pattern was modified to form the shape of a B in the main icon, which takes different forms referencing the shapes created by flocks of birds while flying; the way they collaborate, look for each other and adapt to the wind is exactly what Bloc represents on it's own context.



