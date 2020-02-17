BLOC.
Futura .
BLOC is an independent blockchain studio that designs and develops digital infraestructures with the aim of making a positive global impact through generating meaningful change in society. The main brand is divided into 3 sub brands: consultancy, labs and products, all offering solutions using blockchain.

Our graphic solution comes from the principle of blockchain, a data structure in which each block of information is chained to the previous one, therefore all depend on each other to function, which in a way, is a metaphor for how humanity works. We use the dot as the main element of the brand, representing a block of information that is reliant on the others. Highlighted dots refer to the people who stand out, who are redefining and breaking the grid; creating new connections, partnerships, products, solutions and formations.

This pattern was modified to form the shape of a B in the main icon, which takes different forms referencing the shapes created by flocks of birds while flying; the way they collaborate, look for each other and adapt to the wind is exactly what Bloc represents on it's own context.

BLOC, transforming the grid through new links.
Art Direction: Futura
Photography: Futura

More info: press@byfutura.com


