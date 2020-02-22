French Ministry of Justice - Visual identity

New visual identity

of the Ministry of Justice

of the French Republic

The challenge was daunting, as it was necessary to strike a balance between the need for a typographic design that was original enough to be identifiable and recognizable as the new "voice" of the institution, and at the same time to be to some extent consensual enough to respect the seriousness of the mission of the Ministry of Justice. We were able to count on the driving force and the confidence of the Ministry's communication team to federate the general secretariat and the 5 directorates in the soundness of this project.

The stakes of practicality and legibility of character were at the heart of our reflection. The Ministry's teams, whether in communication or in the administration, produce communication supports on a daily basis, and this, on a range of supports that can go from a simple press kit to a video clip broadcast online.

Based on these binding but proportionally stimulating specifications, we have deployed a graphic charter with a strong and flexible personality, making it possible to harmonize and clearly identify all of the institution's communications.