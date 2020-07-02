Fashion Illustration F/W 2020 collection

Draw A Dot x Seungwon Hong
Words by Mr Marcus Kan, Founder of Draw A Dot.
I am a big fan of Seungwon Hong‘s works so I am happy that I can work on this special collaboration with him! Seungwon is very good at illustrating menswear so we have decided to pick 3 of our favorite F/W 2020 collections for this project. The artist’s digital impressionism style is simply breathtaking it adds a very romantic and classy vibe to these looks.
© Seungwon Hong 2020
Prada F/W 2020 collection
This Prada F/W 2020 show reminded Seungwon Hong of Mark Rothko ‘s art works
so he has incorporated this element to this illustration! I really like the combination! So cool!
Louis Vuitton F/W 2020 collection
The last piece from this collaboration with Seungwon Hong is this Louis Vuitton F/W 2020 illustration.
The artist is inspired by the Van Gogh’s paintings and I just love how surreal this piece is! Simply beautiful!
