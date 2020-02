Penelope Giraffe and Gus Penguin are at home on two different sides of the page. I had a lot of fun illustrating this hilarious book, which sometimes needs to be read upside down and sometimes back to front. At the end, neither Giraffe nor Penguin, nor I knew anymore which side was the right one (or was it the left?). Written by Erin Rose Wage, coming out in April 2020 with PI Kids.