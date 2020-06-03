​​​​​​​

And it's culmination is an exhibition that you can see at BWA – Municipal Art Gallery of Bydgoszcz. The inspiration to create the project was a trip to Easter Island, and the pictograms and petroglyphs we discovered there, which we interpreted graphically.





The "Island" exhibition is the first join exhibition of our duo. Our interest usually oscillate around applied graphic, illustrations and visual communication. Hence, the focus on the sign. The sign is ancestor of writing and painting, the sign carved on stone (so called – petroglyph) – the ancestor of sculpture. Returning to the roots of an ancient civilization, we wanted to pass through our sensitivity the secret of the shapes that we discovered and to which we want to give a new life.



