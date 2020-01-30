Macau Library Week 2019
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: cartoon and poster

Macau Library Week 2019

There are many ways to taste the taste of life. Reading is one of them. Through reading, we can experience the joys and sorrows of life, sweet and bitter. Living is the truest portrayal of life, and the taste of living is the taste of life. To highlight the theme, the main visual design of the Library Week in 2019, with the food-like abstraction of taste, through the characters of different foods, shows a variety of “taste of life” in an interesting way. Through different shapes and movements, the characters visually carry out the activities of several Macao Library Weeks, including good book exchanges, journal hotspots, various workshops, which are visually strong and interesting. The poster presented as “Chef Cooking Food”, which symbolizes the taste of cooking life and the many good shows presented by this year's Macau Library Week.


Image may contain: cartoon, indoor and poster
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: building, outdoor and person
Image may contain: cartoon, indoor and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and child art
Image may contain: bicycle, indoor and bicycle wheel
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and child art
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: indoor and poster
Image may contain: indoor, table and furniture
Designed by / Nga Ian si, Au Chon Hin
Macau Library Week 2019
116
449
8
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Au Chon Hin Macau, Macau SAR of China
    NGA IAN SI Macau, Macau SAR of China

    Credits

    NGA IAN SI Macau, Macau SAR of China

    Project Made For

    untitled macao Macau, Macao

    Macau Library Week 2019

    Macau Library Week 2019 There are many ways to taste the taste of life. Reading is one of them. Through reading, we can experience the joys and Read More
    116
    449
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.