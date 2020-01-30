



Macau Library Week 2019







There are many ways to taste the taste of life. Reading is one of them. Through reading, we can experience the joys and sorrows of life, sweet and bitter. Living is the truest portrayal of life, and the taste of living is the taste of life. To highlight the theme, the main visual design of the Library Week in 2019, with the food-like abstraction of taste, through the characters of different foods, shows a variety of “taste of life” in an interesting way. Through different shapes and movements, the characters visually carry out the activities of several Macao Library Weeks, including good book exchanges, journal hotspots, various workshops, which are visually strong and interesting. The poster presented as “Chef Cooking Food”, which symbolizes the taste of cooking life and the many good shows presented by this year's Macau Library Week.









