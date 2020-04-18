Time Magazine: Grand Canyon Turns 100

“As Grand Canyon National Park Turns 100, Its’ Chief Ranger Plans for the Next Century” for Time Magazine ⠀ ⠀⠀

⠀⠀

These new works pay homage to American Romanticism and celebrate the west as I photograph head ranger Mathew Vandzura in the historic Kolb House + Studio and South Rim as a nod to Teddy Roosevelt’s legacy of conservation. ⠀⠀

⠀⠀

Vandzura talks at length about modernizing an ancient natural wonder, the park system’s responsibility to the public, the recent government shutdown, and exploring every possible option before limiting visitation to the 6.4 million annual park-goers. ⠀⠀

⠀⠀

Interview and article by Lily Rothman, assigned by Kim Bubello.







Exhibited at Terry Etherton Gallery, Tucson, AZ for the “Grand Canyon National Park 100 Year” exhibition.