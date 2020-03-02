Huawei Mate30 Series — Launch Videos

We teamed up with the Insight Group and created several breath-taking videos for Huawei – the second-biggest smartphone producer in the world. Two out of four premiered at one of the most awaited technology events of 2019: Huawei Global Product Launch, which took place in Munich and gathered thousands of tech enthusiasts from all around the world.





Our talented team delivered incredible, razor-sharp full CG animations that highlight super modern design and new features of the two brand new smartphone models: Huawei Mate30 and Huawei Mate30 Pro.











