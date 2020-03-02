Huawei Mate30 Series — Launch Videos
Multiple Owners
Client: Huawei
Agency: Insight Group


We teamed up with the Insight Group and created several breath-taking videos for Huawei – the second-biggest smartphone producer in the world. Two out of four premiered at one of the most awaited technology events of 2019: Huawei Global Product Launch, which took place in Munich and gathered thousands of tech enthusiasts from all around the world.

Our talented team delivered incredible, razor-sharp full CG animations that highlight super modern design and new features of the two brand new smartphone models: Huawei Mate30 and Huawei Mate30 Pro.









Production: Ars Thanea

Executive Creative Director: Peter Jaworowski
Art Director: Maciej Mizer
Director: Adam Torczyński
Studio Supervisor: Mikołaj Valencia
3D Lead: Bartek Kalinowski
Producer: Marta Król, Karolina Sidorowicz
Production Coordinator: Katarzyna Pawłowska
3D Artists: Bartek Kalinowski, Mateusz Bargiel, Paweł Filip, Bartek Dąbkowski
Compositing Artists: Mateusz Bargiel, Bartosz Lis
Edit: Adam Torczyński
Sound design: Juice Sound



