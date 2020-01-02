emograms with LOVE exhibition / 2020
emograms with LOVE

My first international solo exhibition, Lotte Gallery, Incheon

The exhibition is consists of two parts. The first room is built around emograms and Ball.Room. The second contains a new installation, the LOVE field, and a typography-based sculpture.

Exhibition and video music: The SEX



About the emograms

The concept comes from an interesting news: In 2015, Oxford Dictionaries chose an emoji pictogram (Emoji is a Japanese word, the ‘e’ means picture + ‘moji’ means a letter / character.) for the word of the year. I found this very interesting: we started written communication with drawings and pictograms, then we constantly simplified these to letters and characters. After mobile and computer communication come to life, we have re-created drawings and pictograms from characters and letters, which we incorporated into our daily lives. I put the lost words back into the emojis. That's how emograms were born.



emogram badges (7pc)
60 cm diameter, painted aluminium and iron

These giant badges based on the first Smiley which originally was a badge. The „smiley“ was born in 1963 when Harvey R. Ball, owner of an advertising agency in the USA, came up with the idea to use it to lift the mood of the workers of a recently merged insurance company.




emogram sculptures (7pc)
40 cm diameter, painted acrylic


emograms painted and printed pattern
Painting: 100x100 cm, acrylic on canvas

Printing vs Painting? These are characteristically conceptual reflections on the subject matter of art and the perception of art. I raise the question what is the difference between printed pattern and painted pattern. The painted pattern is art? The printed pattern is decoration? At which point of existence is an artwork actually an artwork? Furthermore, can these two qualities coexist in one? In other words, is it possible that an object is art and decoration at the same time? It is the connection between design and the “divinity“ of art that is at the center of the artist’s investigation.




Ball.Room. installation

How can internet-based interactions express feelings? The Ball.Room installation prompts viewers to think about how human digital communication is. The installation is a yellow room filled with yellow emogram balls, the visitors can play with.
The installation reveals the need for a human touch in today’s text-based cyber communication and play with this baffling reverse transformation: first, pictography writing became simplified and alphabetical, then pictograms were reinvented by using alphabetical writing.
(The title Ball.Room. does not only mean a room with yellow balls, but it is also an homage to Harvey R.Ball, who drew the first “smiley”.)




LOVE field

This pink field explores the borders and transitions between art and design and features immersive viewer interaction.
Everyone loves to touch the tall grass with their hands. This effect is even more pleasant here as plush is a very soft material. We can walk on a designated way, and interact with the strange, pink field.




LOVE sculpture

105x145 cm, painted iron
Typographic sculpture.
This LOVE typo like a ballet dancer spinning on a pedestal. The intertwining of letters also reflect to the meaning of the word: LOVE.




emogram promotions in LOTTE Department store
Incheon, Korea


