VUHL 05, a Mexican supercar, is the brainchild of two brothers with a family legacy in racing. Our involvement began before any bolts were riveted or steel welded. Working with the designers, we helped shape the brand, from the story to the identity to the art direction, the interior graphics, the helmet and all communications. The identity reflects the subtleties of high-end design that are a hallmark of the car. The “05”, the father’s racing number, has its roots in the racing iconography of that time. To capture the visceral quality of the driving experience, we chose a photographic style that is at once gritty and stylish, nostalgic and contemporary.