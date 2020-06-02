AHGM - 70th anniversary
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: person and book


70th anniversary of the Association of Greater Montreal Hotels

In the spring of 2019, the Association of Greater Montreal Hotels approached us to produce a commemorative book for the Association's 70th anniversary. The goal was to trace the path of the organization since its creation through all the major events that Montreal has lived for the past seven decades. We explored the hotel universe in all its glory through the use of keys and entrance carpets, while drawing a portrait of the outstanding players who forged this industry.


Image may contain: person, book and indoor
Image may contain: book, indoor and menu
Image may contain: book and indoor
Image may contain: book, indoor and cartoon
Image may contain: book, handwriting and menu
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book and letter
Image may contain: indoor and book
Image may contain: screenshot and book
Image may contain: book, indoor and bed
Image may contain: book and indoor
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book and indoor
Image may contain: book and indoor
Image may contain: book, cartoon and clothing
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book
AHGM - 70th anniversary
321
1,997
10
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Caserne . Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Léo Breton-Allaire Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Marie-France Falardeau Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Ugo Varin Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    AHGM - 70th anniversary

    In the spring of 2019, the Association of Greater Montreal Hotels approached us to produce a commemorative book for the Association's 70th annive Read More
    321
    1,997
    10
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.