AHGM - 70th anniversary









70th anniversary of the Association of Greater Montreal Hotels

In the spring of 2019, the Association of Greater Montreal Hotels approached us to produce a commemorative book for the Association's 70th anniversary. The goal was to trace the path of the organization since its creation through all the major events that Montreal has lived for the past seven decades. We explored the hotel universe in all its glory through the use of keys and entrance carpets, while drawing a portrait of the outstanding players who forged this industry.







