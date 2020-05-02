[EN/FR]

A few months ago I painted these illustrations for the printing house Edition Offset 5 (In France). The idea was to dress up their biggest machine (8 colors).

This machine, like the others at Offset 5, is supplied with ink through pipes that bring the ink from another location. That’s what inspired me to create these eight muses, each carrying a jar of ink connected by plant pipes.

-

Il y a quelques mois j'ai peint ces illustrations pour l’imprimerie Edition Offset 5 (en France). L’idée était d’habiller leur plus grosse machine (8 couleurs).

Cette machine, comme les autres dans l’imprimerie, est alimentée en encre par des tuyaux qui apportent l’encre centralisée à un autre endroit. C’est cet élément qui est la source d’inspiration de ces huit muses qui portent chacune une jarre d’encre reliée par des tuyaux végétaux.

