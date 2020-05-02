Ink Muses
_ moon
[EN/FR]
A few months ago I painted these illustrations for the printing house Edition Offset 5 (In France). The idea was to dress up their biggest machine (8 colors).
This machine, like the others at Offset 5, is supplied with ink through pipes that bring the ink from another location. That’s what inspired me to create these eight muses, each carrying a jar of ink connected by plant pipes.
-
Il y a quelques mois j'ai peint ces illustrations pour l’imprimerie Edition Offset 5 (en France). L’idée était d’habiller leur plus grosse machine (8 couleurs). 
Cette machine, comme les autres dans l’imprimerie, est alimentée en encre par des tuyaux qui apportent l’encre centralisée à un autre endroit. C’est cet élément qui est la source d’inspiration de ces huit muses qui portent chacune une jarre d’encre reliée par des tuyaux végétaux.
Still in collaboration with Offset 5 Edition, we have published a Notebook in a limited and numbered edition.
More details and photos on this project : Notebook
-
Toujours en collaboration avec Offset 5 Edition, nous avons édité un Notebook en série limitée et numérotée.
Plus de détails et de photos sur ce projet : Notebook
Ink Muses
321
1,045
15
Published:
_ moon

    Owners

    _ moon Nantes, France

    Ink Muses

    321
    1,045
    15
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.