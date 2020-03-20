reSITE 2019 Regenerate – visual identity

Our third heart for the annual conference on improving the urban environment represents a more abstract version of regeneration, the theme of this year’s reSITE. While we were nearing the apocalypse previously – in the first year we uncovered the heart of the city and surgically cut it open for the next year – this time a lush wrap is healing it. The vital organ is covered in foaming multicolored mold. The city hides behind the veil of the future, wrapped in a layer of something that will yet give birth to it.

