Watercolor children’s book illustrations

Illustration spreads selected from my latest published children's book, consisting of 4 volumes. Here mainly shares volume 3, a story about crossing the bridge. Forest friends found a log across the river. Pleasantly surprised, everyone eagerly awaiting their turn to walk through the log bridge. But the well-ordered queue was frequently disturbed by crashes. Those animals getting the first place in different ways, making use of their own advantage. Here shows the giraffe using his height to stand in front of crowd.

