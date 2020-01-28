Everyone Want To ...
Vikki Zhang
Everyone Want To ...

Children's Book Illustrations 
Vikki Zhang
2019 May |  New York
Illustration spreads selected from my latest published children's book, consisting of 4 volumes. Here mainly shares volume 3, a story about crossing the bridge. Forest friends found a log across the river. Pleasantly surprised, everyone eagerly awaiting their turn to walk through the log bridge. But the well-ordered queue was frequently disturbed by crashes. Those animals getting the first place in different ways, making use of their own advantage. Here shows the giraffe using his height to stand in front of crowd. 
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and animal
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
The art tools I used here are chocolate charcoal pencil and watercolors. 
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
In this scene, the lion occupied the first place. He scared away the rest with his loud voice and bad temper. 
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: animal
Image may contain: animal
Image may contain: animal, drawing and cartoon
Elephant didn’t have to fight hard in any games. She casually sat there and no one got the chance to win.
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Creation progress

I took part in SCBWI winter conference held in New York 2019 February, where an illustrator shared her thumbnails on A4 paper. She did that at staring point of each book. I heard this method before but hardly practice it. This time I made the one page thumbnail  and really got benefit from this step. 
Illustrations from the other three stories. Each volume owns a theme color according to the mood of experience. 
Thank you :-)

Instagram : @0717vikki
Weibo: 张文绮@Vikki_Zhang
Email:vikkizhangart@gmail.com

Everyone Want To ...
42
188
3
Published:
Vikki Zhang

    Owners

    Vikki Zhang New York, NY, USA

    Everyone Want To ...

    Children’s books illustrations featuring forest scenes and animals by Vikki Zhang
    42
    188
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.