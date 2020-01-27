Delicious and thoughtful new year wishes
Studio Ingrid Picanyol



We were asked to create an edible gift for Can Jubany to wish a Merry Christmas to its restaurant customers. It needed to both taste delicious and also invoke inspiration for the year ahead.

The team at Can Jubany create great food with effort, passion and illusion so we decided to take these ideals and create a gift to inspire their customers for 2020.

‘Neules’ are thin cylindrical Catalan biscuits typically served as a dessert at Christmas. We feel that they share many similar qualities to the famous fortune cookies common to Asian cuisine. The history of the fortune cookie is rich, but the core idea behind them has remained the same throughout the years - the phrases inside the cookies are not coincidental, it is your future captured inside.

This made us think: what kind of future do we want? The answer is contained within seven concepts - empathy, tolerance, dialogue, compromise, respect, creativity and illusion. The number 7 is recognised as a lucky number so it seemed very fitting!

Each concept is placed within a neule, so customers have to break them open to discover the wish within and share it with the world. This process invites them to be self-critical and decide on a new and improved path for the upcoming year.

For the packaging, we went for something delicate, luxurious and exquisite to match the dining experience at Can Jubany, allowing their holiday menus and the selection of neules to live comfortably alongside each other.
