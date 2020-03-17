SCALE AI
Multiple Owners
SCALE AI is a catalyst — 
Its objective is to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence for supply chains. So, we created the scale. Both logo and graphic device, it helps us highlight our values, connect different ideas, and create original and malleable grids for various touchpoints. Above all, the scale illustrates our vision to develop a thriving AI ecosystem, scaling businesses along the way.









Creative Director — Simon Chénier-Gauvreau
Artistic Director — Etienne Murphy
IllustrationsPlasticbionic

Creative Director, motion — Olivier Valiquette
Motion Designer — David Leclerc
Copywriter — Thierry Faucher
Account Services — Annie Dufresne
Agency — Sid Lee



