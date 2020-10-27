WhoWantsToChill™ Brand Design
WhoWantsToChill™ is a brand that discover and designs free and original styles in everyday life and represents Street Normcore styles, and further focuses on linking topics related to the enjoys of our daily lives to fashion.
I designed with the aim of making the brand feel comfortable and free.
Design : Kwangmyung Lim
Client : Chilo
Brand Concept
The graphic orientation of WhoWantsToChill™ was inspired by freedom. The wide spacing of letters expresses the ease and freedom of the brand.
Brand Design
The brand application design of WhoWantsToChill™ unfolded its free sense in a minimal and chill mood delivered to clients. Key visuals using wide-spaced types are actively utilized, and a layout centered on wide-spaced typography systems can be applied consistently online and offline in communication contact point to impressively convey the brand image of WhoWantsToChill™.