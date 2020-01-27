The Birth Of Total Design (October 2017)
Directed by Mariano Farías & Fede Kanno
We were honored to create the Open Credits for the 3rd edition of the Brief Festival, Madrid, held in October 2017. This is the abstract representation of the design process, where we go through four stages: The Brief, The Void, The Structure , and The Light.
"THE BIRTH OF TOTAL DESIGN"
By Mariano Farias, ECD at Plenty.
The title refers to the theme of the talk that we gave on Saturday, October 28, at the closing of the Festival, where we present an idea that we have about the role of today's motion/graphic designer. They have become a multidisciplinary designer, who are involve themselves in design of spaces, including building structures, furniture, rooms, interior decoration, design of surfaces, lighting, color, texture, vegetation, taking much further the limits of traditional graphic design. And on top of all this is language of cinema, animation, behavior of objects, characters, and physical dynamics created by computer. So this designer is creating a whole parallel world.
All this is within the reach of the current designer with only a couple of tools, where they can do it by themselves, without the help of a technical-profile specialist. The objective is not functional but communicative, and their designs exist only in the digital environment, but they are designs at last and the viewer believes this designed world exists.
We have proposed to call this new multifaceted profession as "Total Design".
Directed & Produced by Plenty
Sound Design Created by CypherAudio (John Black and Tobias Norberg)
--
Creative Direction:
Mariano Farías & Federico Kanno.
Art Director / Federico Kanno.
Animation Director /Hernán Estévez.
Creative Development / Natalia Español.
Animatic & Montage / Mariano Farías
Executive Producer / Ines Palmas
Environment Design (Total Design) / Federico Kanno, Mariano Farías.
Graphic Design / Guillermo Zapiola.
3D modeling / Federico Kanno, Nicolas Reyna, Guillermo Zapiola
3D lighting / Federico Kanno (Lead) , Benjamin Jagusieczko
3D shading / Federico Kanno, Javier Eyherabide
3D animacion / Hernán Estévez, Guillermo Zapiola
2D animation / Guillermo Zapiola
Post / Hernán Estevez, Guillermo Zapiola & Javier Eyherabide
Production Coordinator / Mercedes Cánepa
Special Thanks to:
Beatriz Romero Sanchez / BEETA !
