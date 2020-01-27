"THE BIRTH OF TOTAL DESIGN"

By Mariano Farias, ECD at Plenty.





The title refers to the theme of the talk that we gave on Saturday, October 28, at the closing of the Festival, where we present an idea that we have about the role of today's motion/graphic designer. They have become a multidisciplinary designer, who are involve themselves in design of spaces, including building structures, furniture, rooms, interior decoration, design of surfaces, lighting, color, texture, vegetation, taking much further the limits of traditional graphic design. And on top of all this is language of cinema, animation, behavior of objects, characters, and physical dynamics created by computer. So this designer is creating a whole parallel world.



All this is within the reach of the current designer with only a couple of tools, where they can do it by themselves, without the help of a technical-profile specialist. The objective is not functional but communicative, and their designs exist only in the digital environment, but they are designs at last and the viewer believes this designed world exists.



