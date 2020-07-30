ALMANAQUE PICTOLINE 2019
Editorial Design
A book with a minimalist cover, but that draws attention immediately; with contrasting interiors: a pastel color gradient that goes from the beginning to the end of the Almanaque, with neon pink ink accents. Editorial design that changes with every page to create a dynamic and stimulating book.
Un libro con un exterior minimalista, pero que llama la atención de inmediato; e interiores que contrastan: un gradient en tonos pastel que va desde el inicio hasta el final del Almanaque, con acentos de tinta rosa neón. Diseño editorial que cambia página con página para crear un libro dinámico y estimulante.
Art Direction & Editorial Design by Michelle Tiquet
Cover and months covers illustrations by Yasmin Islas
Content by Pictoline
Photos by C129