user's avatar
Almanaque Pictoline 2019
Michelle Tiquet
Behance.net
Image may contain: indoor

ALMANAQUE PICTOLINE 2019
_
Editorial Design

A book with a minimalist cover, but that draws attention immediately; with contrasting interiors: a pastel color gradient that goes from the beginning to the end of the Almanaque, with neon pink ink accents. Editorial design that changes with every page to create a dynamic and stimulating book.

_

Un libro con un exterior minimalista, pero que llama la atención de inmediato; e interiores que contrastan: un gradient en tonos pastel que va desde el inicio hasta el final del Almanaque, con acentos de tinta rosa neón. Diseño editorial que cambia página con página para crear un libro dinámico y estimulante. 

_

Art Direction & Editorial Design by Michelle Tiquet
Cover and months covers illustrations by Yasmin Islas
Content by Pictoline
Photos by C129

Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: mobile phone and stationary
Image may contain: magenta and pink
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and child art
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book
Almanaque Pictoline 2019
86
814
7
Published:
user's avatar
Michelle Tiquet

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Michelle Tiquet Mexico, Mexico

    Almanaque Pictoline 2019

    A book with a minimalist cover, but that draws attention immediately; with contrasting interiors: a pastel color gradient that goes from the begi Read More
    86
    814
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.