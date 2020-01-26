Antaeus Travel Agency Brochure

Corporate travellers from every part of the world will be using this brochure we designed for Antaeus Travel Group, a global maritime travel agency that organises travel itineraries for large corporations down to the last detail. The brochure contains all necessary information about the company, its provided services and contact information, and its main function is as a leave-behind for sales representatives for meetings with new clients. We designed a special corporate presentation with bold typography and a series of icons inspired by the world of travel and transport. The brochure reflects the client's character and values, as well as all the specialised services and assets that make Antaeus Travel Group stand out from its competitors. As part of this project we also rewrote all existing copy provided from the client and developed new messaging in relation to the competition's positioning. By keeping this brochure on their desk, HR managers and project managers across the world will be reminded that they can trust Antaeus Travel Group to ensure that their staff will arrive at their destination on time, every time.

