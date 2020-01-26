Antaeus Travel Agency Brochure
busybuilding .
Image may contain: book
Corporate travellers from every part of the world will be using this brochure we designed for Antaeus Travel Group, a global maritime travel agency that organises travel itineraries for large corporations down to the last detail. The brochure contains all necessary information about the company, its provided services and contact information, and its main function is as a leave-behind for sales representatives for meetings with new clients. We designed a special corporate presentation with bold typography and a series of icons inspired by the world of travel and transport. The brochure reflects the client's character and values, as well as all the specialised services and assets that make Antaeus Travel Group stand out from its competitors. As part of this project we also rewrote all existing copy provided from the client and developed new messaging in relation to the competition's positioning. By keeping this brochure on their desk, HR managers and project managers across the world will be reminded that they can trust Antaeus Travel Group to ensure that their staff will arrive at their destination on time, every time.
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and handwriting
Image may contain: map
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: drawing, screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and handwriting
Image may contain: bottle and handbag
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Antaeus Travel Agency Brochure
43
271
2
Published:
busybuilding .

    Owners

    busybuilding . Athens, Greece

    Antaeus Travel Agency Brochure

    Corporate brochure we designed by busybuilding for Antaeus Travel Agency. The brochure contains all necessary information about the company, its Read More
    43
    271
    2
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.