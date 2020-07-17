user's avatar
IL SOLE 24 ORE
Studio Ianus
Behance.net
Collection of illustrations for Il Sole 24 Ore

Since 2013 we have been collaborating with an Italian national business newspaper creating smart illustrations for editorial content “Professions”.


