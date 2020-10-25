Help-Portrait Enschede 2019

“My name is Mohammed. I came to the Netherlands as a Somali refugee in 1989. Over the years I have worked my way up as a caretaker at Tactus Addiction Care and I recently received my certificate as a steward at FC Twente. So far the good news, because my family fell apart after my father was murdered in 1986. It has never been possible to get everyone back together ever since. My mother (74) is ill and lives in Denmark with my sister (51) and brother (47). I also have a sister (56) in England and another (54) living in Kenya. My biggest wish is to temporarily reunite my family. Especially because my mother is seriously ill. The last time I saw her, after eleven years, was in 2014. Unfortunately, due to financial reasons, I haven’t been able to visit her since.” We managed to make a photo composite with Mohammed’s family members with old photos he provided us. Although the reunion didn’t happen in real life he is incredibly grateful.



