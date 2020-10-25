Help-Portrait Enschede 2019

In December 2019 our first successful Help-Portrait event took place. Over 175 people attended in two days and we handed out more than 200 free prints! All images were retouched and printed on site. Free of charge and ready to take with you! It was also possible to receive the photos digitally. Reactions like “In years I haven’t felt as beautiful and appreciated as when you took my photo” felt incredibly rewarding. It was a beautiful thing to use our skillset for the ones in need.
Help-Portrait is a global movement of photographers, hairstylists and makeup artists using their time, tools and expertise to give back to those in need.
---
Behind the scenes video
---
Below are a few images of the people who permitted us to use their portrait for the promotion of Help-portrait.
---
This event wouldn't have been possible without the help of the sponsors and volunteers. Thank you all!
Thank you!