Help-Portrait Enschede 2019
Jeroen Nieuwhuis
In December 2019 our first successful Help-Portrait event took place. Over 175 people attended in two days and we handed out more than 200 free prints! All images were retouched and printed on site. Free of charge and ready to take with you! It was also possible to receive the photos digitally. Reactions like “In years I haven’t felt as beautiful and appreciated as when you took my photo” felt incredibly rewarding. It was a beautiful thing to use our skillset for the ones in need.

Help-Portrait is a global movement of photographers, hairstylists and makeup artists using their time, tools and expertise to give back to those in need. 
Behind the scenes video
Below are a few images of the people who permitted us to use their portrait for the promotion of Help-portrait. 
“My name is Mohammed. I came to the Netherlands as a Somali refugee in 1989. Over the years I have worked my way up as a caretaker at Tactus Addiction Care and I recently received my certificate as a steward at FC Twente. So far the good news, because my family fell apart after my father was murdered in 1986. It has never been possible to get everyone back together ever since. My mother (74) is ill and lives in Denmark with my sister (51) and brother (47). I also have a sister (56) in England and another (54) living in Kenya. My biggest wish is to temporarily reunite my family. Especially because my mother is seriously ill. The last time I saw her, after eleven years, was in 2014. Unfortunately, due to financial reasons, I haven’t been able to visit her since.” We managed to make a photo composite with Mohammed’s family members with old photos he provided us. Although the reunion didn’t happen in real life he is incredibly grateful. 

Due to privacy reasons we only share the image and story of Mohammed.​​​​​​​
“Thank you so much for giving me - and others with me - this fantastic opportunity! I haven’t felt this beautiful in years. The photo you’ve shot and printed will be this year’s Christmas present to my parents. I can’t put in words how loving everyone of you was and how much I appreciated this. I felt at my very best, instead of insecure as usual. It was a bit uncomfortable for me to switch poses during the shoot, but that made me laugh and it resulted in this beautiful portrait. Speechless...”
This event wouldn't have been possible without the help of the sponsors and volunteers. Thank you all!
For more information about Help-Portrait visit www.help-portrait.com
For more of my work please visit www.jeroennieuwhuis.com
Or follow me on Instagram

Thank you!​​​​​​​
