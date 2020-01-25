The Washington Post / Tech Privacy Series 2019

TECH PRIVACY SERIES | The Washington Post 2019
All of these images were made for The Washington Post as part of an ongoing Tech Privacy series authored by tech guru Geoffrey Fowler.
Illustrations: Matt Chinworth
Art Direction: Clare Ramirez (Brian Gross for TV Privacy)
CREDIT CARD PRIVACY
How a single swipe of your credit card hands over loads of data.
TV PRIVACY
Your TV is watching back. How popular TV brands record everything we watch with some nosy pixels.
ONLINE FINGERPRINTING
Wherever you go on the web, your digital “fingerprint” lets snoops follow. At least a third of the 500 sites Americans visit most often use hidden code to run an identity check on your computer or phone.
CAR PRIVACY
“Behind the wheel, it’s nothing but you, the open road — and your car quietly recording your every move.”
YEAR-END PRIVACY FINDINGS
There is no such thing as “incognito,” and other lessons from tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler after his year of wrestling data back from corporate America.