TDC Poster

The Client

Type Directors Club is a global organization established in 1946, united by the belief in typography as a culture promoter and vice versa. TDC organizes an annual contest recognizing the best in typography in the world.


The Objective

Design the identity of the 66th edition of Type Directors Club and the 23rd year of Typeface Design.


The Solution

We developed digital and print materials to fulfill all of the Type Directors Club communication needs. The project achieves tangible interactions with their target audience as well as social media market outreach.

The identity of this project is based on MuirMcNeil's Five Typefaces, and was complemented by the use of GT America by Grilli Type.
El Cliente

Type Directors Club es una organización global establecida en 1946, unida por la creencia en la tipografía como impulso a la cultura y viceversa. TDC organiza un concurso anual que reconoce lo mejor en tipografía en el mundo. ​​​​​​​


El Objetivo

Diseñar la identidad de la edición 66° de Type Directors Club y el 23° año de Typeface Design.​​​​​​​


La Solución

Desarrollamos materiales impresos y digitales para cubrir las necesidades de comunicación de Type Directors Club.
El proyecto logra interacciones tangibles con su audiencia meta, alcanzando de igual manera a su mercado a través de
redes sociales.

La identidad de este proyecto está basada en la tipografía Five Typefaces de MuirMcNeil, y se complementó con el uso de GT America de Grilli Type.
