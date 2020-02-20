Various illustrations | 2019

Selected of
various illustrations
created in the past year
created in the past year
You will find several series of illustrations that we have created
during the past year. There are images made for customer
orders but also just for fun.
during the past year. There are images made for customer
orders but also just for fun.
Fagostudio
Year : 2019
Various illustrations
—
Personnal work
Summer 2019
Humoristic illustrations for instagram.
Slide to discover a sequence
—
75 years of Le Monde (FR)
Autumn 2019
Two illustrations for the newspaper Le Monde
illustrate articles about woman in football
and petrol in the seventies.
—
Pernod Ricard (FR)
Spring 2019First collaboration with Creasenso to create four
illustrations with Pernod Ricard about 3 topics : nurturing terroir,
valuing people, circular making and responsable hosting.
—
Air France (FR)
Winter 2019Collaboration with Creasenso. Air france ask us to create
an illustration about water in the planes.
—
Risograph printing (FR)
Summer 2019Commission for Transfert, Nantes, an hybrid cultural place.
—
Vertou, "Lire et s'ouvrir" festival (FR)
Autumn 2019The city of Vertou ask us to create two illustrations
to promote "Lire et s'ouvrir" festival.
—
Diablo Magazine (US)
Autumn 2019We create an illustration for Diablo magazine, CA,
to illustrate the city of Concord, California.
—
Cosmopolitan (US)
Summer 2019Series of illustration for an article about relationship.