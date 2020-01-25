Google Pixel Domino's Pizza Box artwork by Steven Noble
Steven Noble
VMLYR commissioned the talents of Steven Noble to render a series of illustrations along with lettering in a scratchboard woodcut style for their limited edition Domino’s Pizza box for the launch of the all-new Pixel 4. Google wanted to take launch day hype out of the store and bring it straight to the fans. So VMLYR teamed up with the delivery pros at Domino’s to reimagine the entire launch experience, serving up the Pixel 4 in a limited edition pizza box that gave new owners a delicious reason to test out the phone’s all-new hands-free features. These classic hand-drawn Domino’s Pizza illustrations and hand lettering were uniquely created by Steven Noble to fit the design of the pizza boxes.
Image may contain: book and newspaper
