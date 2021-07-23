



Four years ago i started to work on a short film about an humanoid, alone in space..

I don't really know when i'll finish this, so i made a trailer, with the stuff i created in 2016.





Want some context ? Created from nothing, the character come to life and fall on a little planet. after taking some time to discover his world, our guy will be quiclky bored by the limits of his place, and loneliness came... how can he enjoy his life, without anybody around ?





Hope you'll like the mood, and the pitch of the story :)



