TUKATA TRADITIONAL, Korean Ten Symbols of Longevity

Although highly-advanced civilization and technology have made our lives convenient, it’s getting harder for modern people to enjoy even a little bit of relaxing time due to too much work and hectic schedule. However, minor and trivial stress coming from daily life directly affects not only our body, but also our mental health in the long term. It is true that it’s nearly impossible not to get stressed in our lives, but it is still important to reduce it as much as possible for a long and healthy life.

TUKATA® TRADITIONAL started from this small concern to reduce busy modern people’s stress and help achieve an enjoyable, healthy life. Just like that Korean ancestors used to wish for health and longevity with the ten symbols, Sipjangsaeng, TUKATA suggests a way to live a healthier life with our lifestyle products.