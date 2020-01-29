Espresso Mexicano is a newsletter that curates the most important news of the day and delivers it in a concise, unbiased, and efficient manner. Basically, they're a news outlet that gets straight to the point. In an era of so many media outlets (trustworthy and otherwise) and a generation fast approaching news fatigue, Espresso wants to make news appealing again. They believe informed citizens can make better decisions about their future and act on them. Their team of curators is constantly filtering out the most important news of the day so that you can start your day the right way.





