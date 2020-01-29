Espresso Mexicano
Firmalt Agency
Espresso Mexicano
Espresso Mexicano is a newsletter that curates the most important news of the day and delivers it in a concise, unbiased, and efficient manner. Basically, they're a news outlet that gets straight to the point. In an era of so many media outlets (trustworthy and otherwise) and a generation fast approaching news fatigue, Espresso wants to make news appealing again. They believe informed citizens can make better decisions about their future and act on them. Their team of curators is constantly filtering out the most important news of the day so that you can start your day the right way.

When designing the brand, our biggest challenge was finding a clever way to organize information. We had to create something useful for the Espresso Mexicano team and their readers. For the Espresso team, the design of the newsletter had to be flexible to adapt to the news of the day; and easy to build and use on a daily basis. For readers, the design had to be interesting enough to keep readers engaged, readable on all screen sizes, and uncomplicated enough to make a lot of information easy to scan through. We created what we call The Card System, which organizes information into a cue card structure that delivers messages clearly and swiftly. Overall, we created a brand with a variety of elements that make getting the news as easy as getting a cup of coffee.
Image may contain: screenshot and typography
Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: abstract, screenshot and template
Image may contain: screenshot, abstract and internet
Image may contain: abstract and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, abstract and template
Image may contain: cup, tableware and saucer
Espresso Mexicano
157
1,087
8
Published:
Firmalt Agency

    Owners

    Firmalt Agency Monterrey, Mexico

    Espresso Mexicano

    157
    1,087
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.