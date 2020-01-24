29. Jewish Culture Festival

In all of its various meanings Earth was the main theme of 29th Jewish Culture Festival in Krakow.
Earth, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, is defined as:
1. The ground considered simply as a surface on which human beings, animals, and things associated with them rest or move;
2. The ground considered as a solid stratum;
3. The soil as suitable for cultivation;
4. The world on which mankind lives, considered as a sphere, orb, or planet;
5. A country, land, or territory;
6. The material of which the surface of the ground is composed; soil;
7. One of the four or more elements.
Same as every year for the last 7 years, we created the complete visual identity of this event. Metallic gold, characteristic for the Festivals' identity, evolved into copper, and the key visual was composed of everything, which is associated with earth. Or the Earth.
A vast tent was constructed in the very heart of Kazimierz, where many of the Festivals' meetings, workshops and concerts took place.
The Festivals' Volunteers, called The Machers, were dressed in unique, especially hand made t-shirts with bleached organic patterns and copper foil on top of them.