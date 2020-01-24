29. Jewish Culture Festival





In all of its various meanings Earth was the main theme of 29th Jewish Culture Festival in Krakow.









Earth , according to the Oxford English Dictionary, is defined as:



1. The ground considered simply as a surface on which human beings, animals, and things associated with them rest or move;

2. The ground considered as a solid stratum;

3. The soil as suitable for cultivation;

4. The world on which mankind lives, considered as a sphere, orb, or planet;

5. A country, land, or territory;

6. The material of which the surface of the ground is composed; soil;

7. One of the four or more elements.











