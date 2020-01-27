The White Beach Series

T H E

WHITE BEACH

S E R I E S​ ​​​​













The White Beach, known as 'Spiagge Bianche' is one of the most popular beaches in Italy. It appears to resemble that of a pristine Caribbean resort perfectly. However, this deceiving white sand beach gets its brilliant hue from the chemical discharge of a nearby factory that manufactures sodium carbonate, which is used in glass, detergent and soap. The company discharges thousands of tons of toxic wastewater every year into the Mediterranean Sea. This discharge contains a mixture of limestone and calcium chloride, which tints the water light blue and gives the sand its bright white colour.