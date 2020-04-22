REVEL
Asís .


Brand Identity - UI Design
Jul 2019
REVEL

Revel is an educational mobile app for high-school kids that teaches math concepts through the use of Augmented Reality (AR) and real life problem-solving. It offers activities and experiments that help kids learn by creating and building virtual objects.

The concept behind the brand name is "to reveal", to discover, to make visible something new. We worked with geometric shapes that filter and transform what is seen through them, like in AR. A digital transformation happens, revealing a custom pixel type when the shapes overlap with typography. Likewise, the name is associated with "rebel", an aspect that the founders wanted to highlight: Revel is an alternative to the classroom teaching method, going against the established. For the logo we focused on this concept and carried out a simple but forceful intervention: inverting the E's. This gesture conveys a specific idea and gives the logo a particular look without compromising its readability.

We also designed 3D objects inspired by the experience of augmented reality. The idea behind the choice of these objects was to convey the multiple possibilities of creation and to awaken curiosity through almost surreal but playful strangeness.


3D Design & Animations: Bruno Persico







Follow us on Instagram and Facebook

REVEL
310
1,309
26
Published:
Asís .

    Owners

    Asís . Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Credits

    Bruno Persico Buenos Aires, Argentina

    REVEL

    Revel is an educational mobile app for high-school kids that teaches math concepts through the use of Augmented Reality (AR) and real life proble Read More
    310
    1,309
    26
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.