Identity for the Institute for International Studies
Veronika Levitskaya


Institute for International Studies is a recently established MGIMO University entity that provides expert reports for main government agencies engaged in formulating Russian foreign policy.

We created a logotype and identity. We built on the idea of reports as the client's main product and created a logo with simple elements that resemble books on a shelf. These elements serve as identity's foundation. We created report illustrations that have different meanings, but used just one element. This simple and practical approach allowed for a modern, and at the same time, diversified identity.


52
277
4
Published:
Veronika Levitskaya

    Owners

    Veronika Levitskaya Moscow, Russian Federation

