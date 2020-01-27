Identity for the Institute for International Studies









Institute for International Studies is a recently established MGIMO University entity that provides expert reports for main government agencies engaged in formulating Russian foreign policy.





We created a logotype and identity. We built on the idea of reports as the client's main product and created a logo with simple elements that resemble books on a shelf. These elements serve as identity's foundation. We created report illustrations that have different meanings, but used just one element. This simple and practical approach allowed for a modern, and at the same time, diversified identity.







