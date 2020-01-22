Age of Union (Art Book)

Age of Union is the first book of Dax Dasilva, an entrepreneur who founded Lightspeed and the Never Apart gallery. The book draws on the author’s personal and philosophical viewpoint to initiate positive progress in our world.





Our mandate: create the entire design for each edition ( trade book and hardcover) and curate the works integrated into both versions of the book.





Seven contemporary artists from varying fields of practice were brought together through a dozen seminal pieces. The striking colours contained in each piece, combined with those found in the other works, produce a powerful chromatic experience.

