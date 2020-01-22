Age of Union (Art Book)
Baillat Studio
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: box


(EN) Age of Union is the first book of Dax Dasilva, an entrepreneur who founded Lightspeed and the Never Apart gallery. The book draws on the author’s personal and philosophical viewpoint to initiate positive progress in our world.

Our mandate: create the entire design for each edition (trade book and hardcover) and curate the works integrated into both versions of the book.

Seven contemporary artists from varying fields of practice were brought together through a dozen seminal pieces. The striking colours contained in each piece, combined with those found in the other works, produce a powerful chromatic experience.
  

Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: letter


(FR) Entrepreneur, fondateur de Lightspeed et de la galerie Never Apart, Dax Dasilva publie avec Age of Union un premier livre puisant dans ses propres réflexions. Il propose une vision personnelle et philosophique afin d’engager une évolution positive de notre monde.

Notre mandat : concevoir le design complet des deux versions d’édition (trade book and art book) ainsi que le commissariat des œuvres intégrées à l’ouvrage.

Sept artistes contemporains aux champs de pratiques variés ont été réunis à travers une douzaine d’œuvres phares. Chaque œuvre s’imposant littéralement par sa couleur, qui se combine aux autres pour une expérience chromatique percutante.


Image may contain: screenshot, book and letter
Image may contain: abstract, child art and painting
Image may contain: screenshot and illustration
Image may contain: handwriting and book
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: letter and book
Image may contain: electric blue and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
   
Creative Direction: Jean-Sébastien Baillat
Art Direction: Jean-Sébastien Baillat, Louis Dollé
Author: Dax Dasilva
Editor-in-Chief: Catherine Métayer
PR Relation: Bradley Grill 
Publisher: Harley Smart, Antheism 
Graphic Design: Louis Dollé, Sara Thion, Capucine Labarthe, Matthieu Jeanson
Illustrations: Stéphane Poirier 
Project photographs: Nik Mirus (L'Éloi)
Project Manager: Véronique Thibault, Clémentine Roy, Stéphanie L'Allier
     
