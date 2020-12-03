Our artists have created photorealistic cars
and a roller coaster for the new advertisement
of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.
The short film directed by Nico Kreis, a veteran of automotive industry advertisement, features
a Ferrari F1 race car, a vintage Ferrari GT 250, and the roller coaster of the Ferrari World –
all created digitally and seamlessly combined with live action by Platige Image.
“I truly enjoyed working with them. Platige has a highly creative
and passionate crew. They fight for the best result till the very end.”
- Nico Kreis, director
“Our main task was to replace real cars with computer generated assets,
and also to recreate parts of the Turbo Track roller coaster ride from
the Ferrari World. Also the main building had to be made digitally.”
- Mateusz Wiśniewski, producer
The team faced a unique challenge of creating a digital version of Ferrari GT 250. Only 104 of them have been produced, and every car is slightly different and unique, having a custom fender or a differently placed logo. Platige Image has been the only studio so far allowed to meticulously scan one of these $27M cars using
a specialized drone.
Aiming at total photorealism, the team made sure to perfect every little detail, from surface structure to light reflections. Marek Gajowski is particularly proud of the integration of the digital Formula 1 race car with live action environment, which proved especially challenging due to numerous light sources and other atmospheric effects present in the scene.
“The amount of detail we put into these digital cars is higher than in any
of our previous projects. We didn’t have any blueprints or ready to use 3D models for GT 250, so everything had to be done by hand, based on
the photos we took.”
- Marek Gajowski, CG supervisor
Client: FERRARI FWAD
Production house: Deja Vu
Director: Nico Kreis
Executive Producer: Zicz
VFX Supervisor: Marek Gajowski
Line Producer: Mateusz Wiśniewski
On set supervisor: Kamil Dąbkowski
Grading: Piotr Sasim
Online: Piotr Popielawski
Online: Mariusz Seliga
Online: Paweł Małkowski
DI: Piotr Dutkiewicz
Modelling: Artur Borkowski
Modelling: Artur Owśnicki
Modelling: Jakub Przybolewski
Texturing: Sebastian Deredas
Shading: Artur Borkowski
Shading: Sebastian Deredas
Rigging: Paweł Szczęsny
Tracking: Piotr Borowski
Animation: Paweł Lorenc
Mattepaint: Łukasz Nowicki
Rendering: Andrzej Sykut
Compositing: Selim Sykut