“Our main task was to replace real cars with computer generated assets,

and also to recreate parts of the Turbo Track roller coaster ride from

the Ferrari World. Also the main building had to be made digitally.”





- Mateusz Wiśniewski, producer









The team faced a unique challenge of creating a digital version of Ferrari GT 250. Only 104 of them have been produced, and every car is slightly different and unique, having a custom fender or a differently placed logo. Platige Image has been the only studio so far allowed to meticulously scan one of these $27M cars using

a specialized drone.











