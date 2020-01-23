Goetheanum | Concrete Faces
Birgit Schlosser
G O E T H E A N U M
concrete faces


The Goetheanum in Dornach, about ten kilometres south of Basel (Switzerland), is the seat and meeting place of the General Anthroposophical Society. It was designed by Rudolf Steiner, the founder of anthroposophy, and is considered a source of inspiration for the entire anthroposophical architecture.

This series focuses primarily on the monumental expressionist staircase with three floors, which, like the entire building, is made of exposed concrete. In order to bring the forms and structures in the building to the fore, the saturation of the colours, which in any case are only minimalist, was reduced.



PHOTOGRAPHS  BY  BIRGIT SCHLOSSER aka FOTONYM
 WEBSITE  /  INSTAGRAM


