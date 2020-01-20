Science Forum Communication

Science Forum

Since 2015, we have been supporting the communication team of the Villeneuve d'Ascq Science Forum , a centre for scientific, technical and industrial culture managed by the Department of the North.





Temporary exhibitions, a planetarium, a science "investigation" area and a documentary resource centre are on offer. The Forum also carries out many cultural activities outside its walls.





Through posters and other communication media, we propose to stage scientific experiments and discoveries in everyday life situations, or in sets made of paper.

Associating sketches with major discoveries creates a certain poetry and plays down our relationship with science. For example, Darwin is reprimanded because he plays the monkey, Copernicus because he plays with his flashlight and Archimedes because he won't get out of his bath!





Indirectly, it is the freedom to experiment at the Forum that is put forward. The baseline "Experience Science" supports this idea and positions the Forum as a place of pleasure, discovery and mediation open to all.





