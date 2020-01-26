Samsung Galaxy Wallpaper Campaign

Samsung invited me along with other incredible artists, to make three wallpapers per month during the last 6 months of 2019 for their campaign of the Galaxy S10 / S10 Plus and Galaxy Note10 / 10 Plus models.
Together with the guys from We Are Social and Pocko we have chosen three important recurring themes to be illustrated on dedicated devices, month by month. The characteristic of the Galaxy models is undoubtedly the front camera integrated in the screen and the challenge was to make each illustration trying to interact with the "hole".
All wallpapers are available for download in the Galaxy Store.
June 2019 Set
"Catching the ball" for Galaxy S10
"Love is in the hair" for Galaxy S10 Plus
"First day of summer" for Galaxy S10
July 2019 Set
"Tour de France hommage" for Galaxy S10 Plus
"Shark day" for Galaxy S10
"Wimbledon" for Galaxy S10 Plus
August 2019 Set
"Lantern Festival" for Galaxy Note10
"La Tomatita" for Galaxy S10
"Rock 'n' Roll hommage" for Galaxy Note10 Plus
September 2019 Set
"My head is a jungle" for Galaxy S10
"Falling leaves" for Galaxy S10 Plus
"Read a book day" for Galaxy Note10
October 2019 Set
"World dinosaur day" for Galaxy S10
"World Space day" for Galaxy S10 Plus
"Halloween" for Galaxy Note10
November 2019 Set
"Thanksgiving Harvest" for Galaxy Note10
"Dia de los muertos" for Galaxy S10
"World science day" for Galaxy Note10 Plus
December 2019 Set
"NYE" for Galaxy S10 Plus
"Christmas is here" for Galaxy Note10
"Winter is coming" for Galaxy S10 Plus