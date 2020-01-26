Samsung Galaxy Wallpaper Campaign

Samsung invited me along with other incredible artists, to make three wallpapers per month during the last 6 months of 2019 for their campaign of the Galaxy S10 / S10 Plus and Galaxy Note10 / 10 Plus models.



Together with the guys from We Are Social and Pocko we have chosen three important recurring themes to be illustrated on dedicated devices, month by month . The characteristic of the Galaxy models is undoubtedly the front camera integrated in the screen and the challenge was to make each illustration trying to interact with the "hole".



