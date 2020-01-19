Travel Montage
ranganath krishnamani


A collection of illustration and sketches capturing events, stories and 
memories inspired from travel. Most of the sketches were made at the location which led to the creation of these illustration.

Men at work, at the quintessential ship building yard near south Goa, getting ready to conquer the sea

Exploring the beautiful panoramic views and vista points from the gazebo of Nandi Hills, a weekend get away near Bangalore.

Vantage Point - On the look out for new perspectives and inspiration by the river


A visit the annual street art fair (chitra sante) in Bangalore. I was pretty amazed by this family who were so engaged in choosing the right artwork for their home.

A snapshot from my weekend bus ride in Mangalore city, with the beautiful evening sun creating a interesting 
play of light and contrast

Sketches made at the location and in the plane during my visit to Kodaikanal, Tamilnadu


An evening at the Art Museum in Bangalore, the artwork was from the sketches made at the location.

Mending the wheels -  A view from inside the bicycle works close to home. A shop that I visit whenever my bike requires some maintenance.

Early explorations for Culture Trip. A view of the surrounding the unique diversity, people and culture around the
 kapaleeswarar complex Mylapore, Chennai

Take Flight - Getting ready to take flight and experience the world from a different perspective on 
the beaches of Goa.

Key Sketches
Key sketches made at the location that led these illustration
Thankyou for watching!
