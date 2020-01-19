Travel Montage

A collection of illustration and sketches capturing events, stories and
memories inspired from travel. Most of the sketches were made at the location which led to the creation of these illustration.
Men at work, at the quintessential ship building yard near south Goa, getting ready to conquer the sea
Exploring the beautiful panoramic views and vista points from the gazebo of Nandi Hills, a weekend get away near Bangalore.
Vantage Point - On the look out for new perspectives and inspiration by the river
A visit the annual street art fair (chitra sante) in Bangalore. I was pretty amazed by this family who were so engaged in choosing the right artwork for their home.
A snapshot from my weekend bus ride in Mangalore city, with the beautiful evening sun creating a interesting
play of light and contrast
Sketches made at the location and in the plane during my visit to Kodaikanal, Tamilnadu
Mending the wheels - A view from inside the bicycle works close to home. A shop that I visit whenever my bike requires some maintenance.
Early explorations for Culture Trip. A view of the surrounding the unique diversity, people and culture around the
kapaleeswarar complex Mylapore, Chennai
Take Flight - Getting ready to take flight and experience the world from a different perspective on
the beaches of Goa.
Key Sketches
Key sketches made at the location that led these illustration
Thankyou for watching!