Some believe it is only great power that can hold evil in check, but that is not what I have found. It is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay. Small acts of kindness and love.

– GANDALF “THE HOBBIT: AN UNEXPECTED JOURNEY”





With this Gandalf quote providing the name (and heart) behind Ordinary Folk, we were tasked with creating an “ordinary” logo which was approachable and uncomplicated, but could also prove jaw-dropping when properly deployed. In other words: simple yet powerful.





That’s how we landed on the “ordinary dot” — a dot that, when brought to life via motion design, was capable of achieving great things.











