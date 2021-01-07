Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Ordinary Folk
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Ordinary Folk is a motion design and animation studio based in Vancouver, BC.​​​​​​​
Some believe it is only great power that can hold evil in check, but that is not what I have found. It is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay. Small acts of kindness and love.
– GANDALF “THE HOBBIT: AN UNEXPECTED JOURNEY”

With this Gandalf quote providing the name (and heart) behind Ordinary Folk, we were tasked with creating an “ordinary” logo which was approachable and uncomplicated, but could also prove jaw-dropping when properly deployed. In other words: simple yet powerful.

That’s how we landed on the “ordinary dot” — a dot that, when brought to life via motion design, was capable of achieving great things.




Motion Design

The success of this new brand identity was utterly reliant on how it was going to translate into motion. Here is a motion piece Ordinary Folk put together to introduce the launch of their motion studio.








Web Design & Development

Appropriately enough, our goal with the entire Ordinary Folk website was to look, well, ordinary.

In keeping with the look of the logo, we wanted to keep the web layout and structure pretty simple. In doing so, we sought to allow the work created by this studio to shine, removing unnecessary clutter so that visitors would be dazzled not by fancy layouts, but by the work itself.

As for the development of the site, we had the pleasure of bringing Shiloh Hubbard on board to help develop the site on Webflow. The result was a site whose clean, uncluttered presentation puts the spotlight on some extraordinary work.





Ordinary Folk
