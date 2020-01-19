From Tunis, With Melancholy
skander khlif
From Tunis, With Melancholy. 
 Tunis, and probably north Africa in general may inspire summer and clear blue sky to most of us. Apart from locals the region is not well known during the short winter period.  

Curiously it is by far the most fascinating period visually speaking. The combination of partially hidden but imposing sunlight with the rainy clouds results into a marvelous pallet of moody colors. Even during the most rainy and cloudy days, the sun will pop out several times. Such a particular aspect has impact on every days' life. I personally can observed the added drama and melancholy on human level ….  





Published:
skander khlif

    skander khlif Munich, Germany

    Winter Stories From Tunis
    Published:

