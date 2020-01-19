Stupid Fable. 5 digital paintings.

Stupid Fable. Five digital paintings on a journey through Bulgaria.
Why the Kukeri had taken over the power in this country on the edge of Europe, none of the animals knew the answer.
In the big city, up in the stone tower, lives the former "King Schoscho". He dedicates his life to the comforts of prosperity. Only now and then did his natural instincts awaken when he was hunting for shoes or the sound of an open door.
The chickens were the first to realize how to cooperate with the Kukeri. Little by little, they devastated the once fertile land.
But there was also resistance. The tomcat Petko gained some fame by stealing Schoscho's favourite shoe. Unfortunately the other animals told themselves that the tomcats would bring bad luck. And so everything remained the same.
Whenever the animals describe their freedom as puny, they seem to suspect the freedom of the former wild animals. At the same time they are unaware of how much their freedom is really restricted.