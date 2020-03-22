Visualizing innovation through an Indigenous lens

Seneca College in Toronto is committed to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call for postsecondary institutions to reflect Indigenous culture and history. BMD was asked by project architects, Perkins + Will to develop environmental graphics for Seneca's Centre for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CITE) integrating stories of Indigenous culture and innovation.





The process involved engaging a large stakeholder group including Seneca students and staff, Indigenous experts and leaders and members of the Aboriginal Education Council. Following the facilitation of a visioning workshop, BMD developed the concept ‘Manifesto for Making’.



