Visualizing innovation through an Indigenous lens
Seneca College in Toronto is committed to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call for postsecondary institutions to reflect Indigenous culture and history. BMD was asked by project architects, Perkins + Will to develop environmental graphics for Seneca's Centre for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CITE) integrating stories of Indigenous culture and innovation.
The process involved engaging a large stakeholder group including Seneca students and staff, Indigenous experts and leaders and members of the Aboriginal Education Council. Following the facilitation of a visioning workshop, BMD developed the concept ‘Manifesto for Making’.
Drawing from Indigenous worldviews, BMD created principles centred on themes of sustainability, connection, collaboration and empathy. The Manifesto for Making celebrates and visualizes 5 key principles to inspire students as they study, create and shape their future. Each manifesto point is illustrated through a pair of large-scale, graphic walls within the CITE building - one through an Indigenous lens, and the other through a technology lens. The manifesto aims to highlight connections between inspirational Indigenous stories and technological advancements, illustrating how multiple perspectives can shape innovation.