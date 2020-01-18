Jovia Illustrations

Jovia is a Credit Union based in Long Island, New York. With better rates and lower fees they make your hard-earned money work harder so you can do more at home, at work, or on vacation. Jovia provides all the services of any big bank, but also the personal service big banks can’t offer because finances aren’t just about money, but people’s daily needs and long-term aspirations.
To cover the whole arc of the themes and topics we wanted to touch we decided to create 45 unique illustrations. From romantic dogs leading the way on bicycle to a dreamer with the universe in his hands. From funny cute kids playing on the sand to a vibrant granny going for groceries. The Jovia universe intends to create a space of communication where you can reflect on your life... but not too seriously :P After 120 sketches and 3 months of work OTTO and me felt we had the perfect tone and vibe for this brand new bank.
Agency: OTTO Brand Lab
Brand: Jovia
Creative Director: David R. Kohler
Art Director: Lindsey Blake
Production Director: Kevin Hebb
Illustrator: Sebastian Curi
Production Manager: Ines Palmas
Illustration Sketch Partner: Joao Lavieri & Soren Selleslagh
Illustration Assistants: Sebastian Bocha Barrena & Juana Demarco