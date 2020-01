Jovia Illustrations

To cover the whole arc of the themes and topics we wanted to touch we decided to create 45 unique illustrations. From romantic dogs leading the way on bicycle to a dreamer with the universe in his hands. From funny cute kids playing on the sand to a vibrant granny going for groceries. The Jovia universe intends to create a space of communication where you can reflect on your life... but not too seriously :P After 120 sketches and 3 months of work OTTO and me felt we had the perfect tone and vibe for this brand new bank.